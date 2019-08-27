ALTON - Sherry Oettle recently celebrated 30 years of service to Rosewood Care Center.

Oettle, the director of nursing, was honored with a large celebration with the community and a carnival recently.

“It was a wonderful day and we had a lot of old employees through the years come back and patients,” she said. “They enjoyed getting out for some corn dogs and cotton candy. The smiles were very eventful. It has been an amazing 30 years of a lot of success stories and a lot of the families I continue to have relationships with, which is very enjoyable.”

Oettle received her L.P.N. nursing degree in 1986 from the old J.B. Johnson School affiliated with Alton High School. She received her R.N. license in 1999 from Lewis and Clark Community College.

