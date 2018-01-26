EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office issued another statement on missing Adria Hatten, 39, of Alton, on Friday morning.

"We are still actively searching for Adria Hatten, and have no new information to share," Capt. Mike Dixon said. "Anyone having any knowledge of where or who Adria would have been with on Sunday, January 21, 2018, after leaving her friends home in Wood River, Illinois, is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office."

Dixon said the sheriff's office will provide an update if Adria is located or there is new information to share.

"At this point the investigation is still active and ongoing," Dixon said.

Anyone with any information should contact one of the following numbers:

618-692-4433 Dispatch Center

618-296-3000 Anonymous Tip Line

