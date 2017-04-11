EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a theft investigation.

The Sheriff's Office describes what happened: "At 4:32 p.m. on April 7, 2017, a patron accidentally left his wallet on the counter of a business in Meadowbrook. Shortly after he leaves the business the wallet was stolen off of the counter. The wallet was turned in later the same same day at the Schnucks in Bethalto, but the money that was in it when it was stolen was missing."

The Sheriff's Office said the female in the images left the business in a white in color passenger car (possibly a Chrysler 300). Anyone who knows the identity of the female in the images is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, via a Facebook message, or at one of the following numbers, and as always you may remain anonymous.

Dispatch Center - (618) 692-4433; Anonymous Tip Line - (618) 296-3000

