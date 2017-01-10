GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance regarding an alleged hit-and-run incident in the 3000 block of Godfrey Road Monday evening.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Patrol Commander Cpt. Will Dimitroff said the incident occurred around 8:14 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, when a mid-1990s blue Chevrolet SUV (such as a Suburban or Tahoe) exited an establishment in the 3000 block of Godfrey Road, allegedly hitting a blue minivan before continuing to drive into Alton. Dimitroff could not comment regarding the SUV's rate of speed, but said injuries were reported from the incident.

According to a popular Facebook page, Madison County Illinois Scanner Page, the incident occurred outside the Regal Beagle with what was tentatively identified as a blue Chevrolet Blazer from the 1980s after it allegedly crossed all lanes of traffic before traveling at a "high rate of speed" toward Hardees. The page advised the suspected vehicle may have damage on the front passenger side and front quarter panel.

Dimitroff said anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line at (618) 692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at (618) 296-3000.

