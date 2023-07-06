GLEN CARBON - The Madison County Sheriff's Office released information about a missing person from Glen Carbon on Thursday afternoon. At 3:27 p.m. on Thursday, the sheriff's office reported that Holly Souder had been found "safe and sound."

Souder, a female, 32 years of age, with brown hair (shaved head), 6 feet, 135 pounds, blue eyes, and wearing a blue dress was reported missing to the sheriff's office earlier.