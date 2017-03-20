EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Dixon said the sheriff’s department continues to work in conjunction with the Glen Carbon Police Department and the Madison County Coroner’s Office to determine exactly what happened on March 16, 2017, in the incidents at Silver Lake in Highland, and at the Dogwood Lane residence in Glen Carbon.

“No new information is available for release at this time,” Dixon said today in regard to the investigation, but he said information will be released to the public sometime in the future as the probe is more complete.

The Madison County Coroner released information last week that said the preliminary cause of death for Cristy Campbell, 32, was due to environmental exposure and drowning. Justin Campbell's death was attributed to a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner's office said. He was then badly burned in a devastating fire that occurred afterward at the Dogwood Lane home in Glen Carbon.

These are the series of events that happened:

On March 16, 2017, at approximately 5:15 a.m., the Glen Carbon Police Department received a 911 call, reporting a house fire at 15 Dogwood Lane, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Glen Carbon Police, Fire and EMS responded and found the home engulfed in flames. The Glen Carbon Fire Department successfully extinguished the fire and located an unidentified deceased subject inside the residence.

At approximately 5:31 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call, reporting that a vehicle had just driven into Silver Lake, off of Route 143, near Prairie Road, Highland, Illinois. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies, Illinois State Police Troopers, Highland Police Officers and Highland Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rushed to the scene.

Highland EMS was first to arrive, finding for the vehicle to be partially submerged in the lake, approximately fifty feet from the shore. A paramedic with Highland EMS rushed into the lake to search the vehicle for occupants. He located an unresponsive infant male child in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The paramedic pulled the lifeless child from the vehicle and immediately began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), on the roof of the partially submerged vehicle. The infant was revived at the scene by the paramedic and is now being cared for in a St. Louis area hospital. He is stable and expected to make a complete recovery.

Deputies located a purse inside of the submerged vehicle, with identification belonging to a female resident of 15 Dogwood Lane, Glen Carbon, Illinois. Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and initiated a collaborative investigative effort with the Glen Carbon Police Department. Sheriff’s Officials coordinated an air, water, and land search, for any further possible victims at the scene of the submerged vehicle.

The Illinois State Police Air Operations Unit, the Highland Police Department, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Underwater Sonar Unit, and the Illinois State Police aided in the search efforts. At approximately 11:15 a.m. members of the search teams located a deceased white female in Silver Lake, approximately 400 feet from the vehicle’s point of entry.

A total of seven juvenile children were known to live in the home at 15 Dogwood Lane. All seven children, to include the infant child rescued from the submerged vehicle are accounted for, and safe. The Department of Children and Family Services is involved in the investigation and are insuring proper care for the children.

