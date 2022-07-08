WOOD RIVER – Kris Tharp, a captain and jail administrator for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with nearly 25 years of law enforcement experience and a life-long volunteer in the Metro East, was sworn in to represent Illinois’ 56th Senate District Friday.

“I’m truly honored and humbled by this entire experience,” said Tharp (D-Bethalto). “We have a lot of important issues to explore this year, and I’m eager to serve the residents of the 56th District in this new role as a state senator.”

Tharp has worked through the ranks of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and dedicated his life to improving public safety for communities throughout the Metro East. In addition to his roles as a captain and jail administrator, Tharp serves as a Deputy Commander for the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis.

In 2018, Tharp founded Madison County Triad, a partnership between the Madison County’s Sheriff’s Office, area service providers, and older residents to improve the safety and quality of life of seniors in the community. He serves as president of the organization.

He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. To highlight his law enforcement credentials, Tharp is an active member of the FBI National Academy Associates, Police Benevolent and Protective Association 118, Illinois Sheriff’s Association, Illinois Correctional Association, International Association of Chiefs of Police, and the International Homicide Investigator’s Association.

He is a life-long resident of the 56th District. He lives in Bethalto with his wife, Jaime. The couple has two adult sons.

Tharp, who is familiar with government work in Springfield from his time working on the Illinois Elder Abuse Task Force, is excited to return to the Capitol this fall in a new capacity and advocate for the needs of working families.

The 56th Senate District includes all or parts of Alton, Bethalto, Caseyville, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Elsah, Fairview Heights, Glen Carbon, Godfrey, Granite City, Hartford, Maryville, O’Fallon, Roxana, South Roxana, and Wood River.

