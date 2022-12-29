EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Madison County Coroner's Office are conducting a death investigation of an adult male, that was found deceased Wednesday morning.

Earlier Wednesday morning, an adult male was reported missing by a family member to the Troy Police Department.

At about 10:57 a.m., on Wednesday, during the missing person investigation, additional information led area first responders, including the Madison County Sheriff's Office, to the area of the 4300 block of Schipkowski Road, unincorporated Edwardsville.

The missing person was found alone and deceased near his vehicle.

Although this death investigation continues, preliminary information revealed that there does not appear to be a threat to the community. The Madison County Sheriff's Office and the Madison County Coroner's Office are in contact with the family.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said nothing else will be released for now.

