ALTON - At 1:45 p.m. on April 5, 2023, a Madison County Sheriff's deputy was at a residence in the 3200 block of College Avenue, Alton, to serve legal documents. While the deputy was standing on the front porch of the residence, a person inside opened the front door to speak to the deputy.

When the door was open, two dogs exited the residence in an aggressive manner.

Madison County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Marcos Pulido said the person in the residence quickly told the deputy that the dogs were not friendly.

"The deputy then retreated, backing away from the porch," he said. "Both dogs continued to aggressively approach and chase the deputy. The deputy continued running away, across the front yard of this residence. The dogs continued chasing the deputy onto the property of the Alton Fire Department.

"At that point, one of the dogs stopped chasing the deputy, while the other continued to aggressively chase the deputy. The deputy then discharged one round from his duty weapon hitting the dog. The dog ran back to the residence in the 3200 block of College Ave. of Alton. It was later determined that the dog was struck in the left shoulder area. The dog was taken to an area veterinary for medical treatment. The dog is expected to recover.

"Thankfully, the deputy did not sustain any injuries."

