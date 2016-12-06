EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Department has asked for the public's help for a large theft on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, at the Godfrey Walmart.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department said shortly after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2016, three black males and one black female entered the Godfrey Walmart. The group worked as a team to steal a 43-inch LG television, baby diapers, and 75 cans of baby formula, having a total value of $1,990.42.

The Sheriff's Department said the group simply placed the items into grocery carts and pushed them out of the store, placing the stolen property in what may have been a maroon in color Nissan Altima. One of the male suspects is wearing a Cardinals baseball stocking cap. It is unknown if the suspects are from Illinois or Missouri, but they are presumed to be from the St. Louis region.

Madison County Capt. Mike Dixon said anyone having information as to the identity of any of the subjects captured in the attached images is asked to message the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page, or contact one the following numbers:

618-692-4433 (dispatch center)

618-296-3000 (Anonymous Tip Line)

