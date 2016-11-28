EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office issued a notice to the public that it is seeking help identifying a subject for questioning in connection to a retail theft.



The retail theft occurred on Friday, Nov. 15, 2016, at the Dollar General Store, located at 2900 W. Delmar, Godfrey.

Capt. Thomas Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff's Department said in a release that the subject who is shown reportedly left the store after committing the theft, entering a gold passenger car driven by a short, white female, who had bleach-blonde hair.

Anyone with information on the subject's identity is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at the following numbers:



618-692-4433 Dispatch

618-296-3000 Anonymous Tip Line



