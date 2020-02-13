EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff John D. Lakin announced today that he has received the annual inspection report from the Illinois Department of Corrections and once again the jail is operating consistent with the laws of the state of Illinois.

The Illinois Department of Corrections conducted the inspection on Nov. 19, 2019. Criminal Justice Specialist Dianne Fritschle of the Illinois Department of Corrections conducted the inspection.

Sheriff Lakin recognizes the importance of notifying the citizens of Madison County that the Madison County Jail is operating consistent with the laws of the State of Illinois.

"The Madison County Jail regularly passes its inspections by, both the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Madison County Grand Jury," he said.

Sheriff Lakin would like to commend the employees that work at the Madison County Jail. “Operating a facility this size is never an easy task. Yet day in and day out, they show up and perform their duties with dedication and professionalism.”

The inspection report will be posted on the Madison County Sheriff’s Office website for public access.

