EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff John Lakin announced this afternoon that suspects in an armed robbery/unlawful restraint case have been apprehended and the public is not in danger.

Sheriff Lakin said at approximately 12:11 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in rural Highland. The caller reported he was robbed, beaten with a handgun and forced into a car.

"The suspects then forced the victim to several locations in an attempt to obtain money from the victim's bank accounts," Sheriff Lakin said. "The victim was able to escape and call 911. Telecommunicators were able to obtain a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

"Responding deputies observed the suspect vehicle and attempted to apprehend the suspects. Deputies from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and several other area police agencies were involved in a vehicle pursuit with the suspects. At 12:48 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect car was stopped on Interstate 64 near the Poplar Street Bridge and 3 suspects were taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital due to injuries from the attack."

Sheriff Lakin added that armed robbery is actively being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the suspects in this incident have not been formally charged.

