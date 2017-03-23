EDWARDSVILLE - Automated External Defibrillator's have proven over time to be a life-saving device for those suffer cardiac arrest.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced today it now has 53 AED’s in service.

On Friday, March 10, 2017, the Sheriff’s Office said it put an additional 38 Automated External Defibrillator’s (AED) into use. These were added to the15 already put in place in August 2016.

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, all Patrol Division units, Process Division units, School Resource Officers, the Patrol Commander, Training Coordinator, Desk Officer, and Chief Deputy Sheriff, have been issued a Philips HeartStart FRx AED and ALL have been trained in CPR and the use of an AED.

Sheriff Lakin said he would like to personally thank Bob A. Yungck, President of BLUERAY Construction, Inc., and the Yungck family for their donation of three (3) of the Automated External Defibrillator’s. "Their donation helped afford the Sheriff’s Office the ability to place three additional AEDs into use with first responders," he said. "The donation was made in memory of the late Lieutenant John McLagan and Robert J. Yungck. Lt. McLagan served with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff, until he lost his battle with cancer in June of 1995. Lt. McLagan was survived by his wife, Debra (Yungck) McLagan-Pohlman and their two children, Matthew and Jennifer McLagan." Sheriff Lakin said in 1993, Bob witnessed his father, Robert J. Yungck, suffer from cardiac arrest while in Bob’s office in Alton. Police were first on scene and did not possess an AED. It wasn’t until the ambulance personnel arrived with an AED that Robert showed signs of life. Bob credits the use of the AED with saving his father’s life at the time. This event reinforced the value of every second during a cardiac event, Sheriff Lakin said.

More like this: