Sheriff Lakin Announces Madison County Crackdown Of Illegal Drug/Criminal Activity In Unincorporated Areas
September 2, 2020 3:20 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Sheriff John Lakin today announced results of the start of an ongoing aggressive enforcement detail.
"The detail will focus on reducing illegal drug and criminal activity in unincorporated areas of Madison County," Sheriff Lakin said. "Deputies assigned to work the detail will also attempt to locate individuals wanted on outstanding warrants, provide traffic offense enforcement, and assist other police agencies as needed."
The sheriff said this week’s enforcement detail, from August 27 to August 29, 2020, focused primarily on the unincorporated Granite City area and resulted in the following:
10 INDIVIDUALS ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANTS
4 INDIVIDUALS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES (Cocaine, Fentanyl, Meth, Xanax)
2 INDIVIDUALS POSSESSED DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
3 INDIVIDUALS WERE ADMINISTERED NARCAN WHILE OVERDOSING
8 INDIVIDUALS WERE CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE
LICENSE SUPSENDED / REVOKED
9 INDIVIDUALS CHARGED WITH MISCELANOUS TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Sheriff Lakin would like to remind drivers to wear their seat belt and drive safely.
The above cases are still under investigation and all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
