HARDIN - Calhoun County Sheriff William “Bill” Heffington today announced progress on the methamphetamine use and distribution front in Calhoun County.

Sheriff Heffington commended his hard-working staff who are working diligently at combating the methamphetamine epidemic. Sheriff Heffington said the assistance from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife’s Office with their drug detection K-9 has assisted in several drug investigations throughout Calhoun County.

"Recent arrests have included, driving while license suspended/revoked, possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle, driving under the influence of cannabis, driving under the influence of methamphetamine, and improper lighting," Sheriff Heffington said.

Anyone with information about drug related cases are encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department at (618)576-2417, or call Crime stoppers at 1-800-300-2590.

