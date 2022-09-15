Sheriff, Grafton Mayor, Drug Coalition Offer Strong Support: Lucky Duck Derby/QEM Fish Fry Draw Large Crowds
JERSEY COUNTY - The annual Lucky Duck Derby for the ambulance association and QEM Fish Fry was once again highly successful. The QEM Fish Fry is one of the largest fundraisers each year for that group.
The Jersey County Against Drugs Coalition, Safety Pup, Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen, Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow, and Fire Pup were huge participants in the festivities. Sheriff Ringhausen said supporting causes like this one is truly something he finds close to his heart.
"We had the pleasure to attend," he said. "Safety Pup even got to play with Fire Pup at the fish fry," Sheriff Ringhausen. "It's great to see all the first responders come together to support each other.
"Also a big thanks to everyone in our community on Saturday. We had a large bicycle event that crossed major highways in several locations. This event went off flawlessly with everyone's help."
Sheriff Ringhausen praised Rita Robertson with the Jersey County Against Drugs Coalition for her participation and Mayor Morrow.
"It was great that Mayor Morrow was there showing his support and Rita also played a big role," he said. "I feel events like these are a great way to communicate with the public on your stances on things. We are all in this together. The QEM Fire Protection District team and our other area fire agencies do such a good job protecting the region. Their busy time is coming with potential fires along the bluff areas. They deserve our support."
