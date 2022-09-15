JERSEY COUNTY - The annual Lucky Duck Derby for the ambulance association and QEM Fish Fry was once again highly successful. The QEM Fish Fry is one of the largest fundraisers each year for that group.

The Jersey County Against Drugs Coalition, Safety Pup, Jersey County Sheriff Mike Ringhausen, Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow, and Fire Pup were huge participants in the festivities. Sheriff Ringhausen said supporting causes like this one is truly something he finds close to his heart.

"We had the pleasure to attend," he said. "Safety Pup even got to play with Fire Pup at the fish fry," Sheriff Ringhausen. "It's great to see all the first responders come together to support each other.