Roxana's Taylor Westfall signs her letter of intent.
ROXANA - Roxana's Taylor Westfall has had a love of volleyball since she was younger in middle school. Now, she will be able transcend that to the college level at MacMurray College in Jacksonville.

Westfall signed this week with her teammate Niah Bevolo to play volleyball at MacMurray College.

Roxana head volleyball coach Mike McKinney said Westfall, an outside hitter, will definitely be hard to replace.

“Taylor has great skills in every facet of volleyball," he said. "She can do it all and will be sorely missed.”

Westfall said on her recruiting visits to MacMurray College, she really enjoyed the teachers and the environment.

“I am extremely proud I am going to be going on to play in college,” she said. “I am really excited. I am hoping to go to school for pharmacy.

“I don’t think I would have ever chosen a different school than Roxana. The people here are family and I am really going to miss it. My teammates mean everything to me. I couldn’t have gotten this or any recognition without them.”

Joseph and Melissa Westfall are Taylor’s parents.

