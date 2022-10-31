ROXANA - After last Saturday's Week 10 win over Hillsboro, the Roxana Shells (7-3) set themselves up with a tough task in the second round of the IHSA Class 3A football playoffs.

Roxana will host Prairie Central (10-0) tomorrow, Saturday, November, 5th at 2 p.m.

They won their first-round matchup against Buckley Loda (5-4) by a score of 57-12 while Roxana beat the Hilltoppers (6-4) by a score of 13-7.

Article continues after sponsor message

It was Roxana's first playoff win since 2014.

The winner of this Saturday's game will advance to the quarterfinals to take on the winner between Tolono Unity (9-1) and Mt. Carmel (9-1).

Since the Shells get to host, the school is going all out by hosting a tailgate party before the game. It is set to begin at 10 a.m. and will be located in the student parking lot. There is no cost to attend.

Guests are encouraged to RSVP by filling out a form on the school's website. A link to signup for the tailgate party can be found here.

More like this: