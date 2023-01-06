ROXANA - A stellar up-and-coming female athlete at Roxana High School is sophomore Norah Washington. Washington went from a jump from No. 4 singles to the Shells' No. 1 player by the season's end. Washington also is a basketball and softball player for Roxana.

Norah is a Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Roxana High School.

Norah's girls' tennis coach Zach Plocher sees great things ahead in the future for his No. 1 player this past season. She also placed third in singles at the IHSA Class 1A Sectional at Triad.

"The thing I see with her potential is her work ethic and her commitment to become a better player and make the team better," he said. "She made a jump from No. 4 to No. 1 this season and instead of complaining, she would bike to all of the summer tennis and then right after going to the speed/conditioning program at the school. She would then come back later and try and hit with a teammate."

Plocher said Washington's progress in one year shows how much future potential Norah has in tennis and all her sports.

"If she continues to do what she did for the next two years she will be quite the player," he said. "She also spends time in the winter with basketball and softball in the spring."

