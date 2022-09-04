ROXANA – After a devastating 10-0 loss to the Marquette Catholic Explorers on Thursday, September 1st, the Roxana Shells regrouped and put that game behind them.

The Shells were able to immediately bounce back to beat Salem, Illinois by a score of 5-1 Saturday morning.

Junior forward Owen Wieneke and senior midfielder Garret McBride each scored two goals with the other one coming from freshman forward Trenton Hollaway.

Assists came from Dillon Scifres, Donovan Zeller, Case Smay, and Hollaway.

Junior goalkeeper Aiden Stassi made eight saves in net for the win.

Shells head coach James Futrell said that his team responded great today following the loss to Marquette on Thursday.

“After the Marquette game, we met to discuss what great teams do to win,” Futrell said. “The Shells stepped up today and brought many of the things we discussed to the field and finished with a win.”

Roxana will have three upcoming away games.

They’ll play Carlyle on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and then Metro-East Lutheran the day after that at 4 p.m. On Tuesday, September 13th, they’ll wrap up against Lebanon at 4:30 p.m.

The Shells’ next home game won’t be until September 14th when they host the Jersey Panthers at 4:30 p.m.

