ROXANA – Now that the Roxana High School football team has gotten back above .500 they have one goal in mind now, make the playoffs. That is especially the goal for junior running back Evan Wells. He’s pretty confident that he and the Shells can get that done.

“I feel like we have a very good chance of winning out,” he said after a 28-7 win over Salem during last Friday’s Homecoming Game.

During that game, he scored three touchdowns and caught a two-point conversion.

That’s why Evan is a Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete of the Month for Roxana.

He was humble postgame giving all the credit to his offensive line.

“I didn’t really do much,” he said. “They did most of the work.”

The win was made a little more special in that it was the Shells’ Homecoming Game. Evan agreed that he was just trying to enjoy himself out there.

“It’s fun out here. You get to see everybody. It’s really good to get a win out here in front of our fans.”

Crossing the halfway point of the season, Roxana only has four games left, but there’s one that is circled on the calendar.

“Week 8. I’ve been waiting on that game for a year now,” Evan said. “I’ve watched that game so many times on Hudl.”

He’s referring to Friday, October 14th when the Shells lock up with their cross-town rivals Wood River.

Last season the Oilers won by a score of 34-0.

This time around Roxana is a much-improved football team, so Evan heads into it with some confidence.

That game is still a couple of weeks away though. For now, this Friday the Shells will host Freeburg at 7 p.m. on September 30.

