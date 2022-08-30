Roxana runner Riley Doyle at the IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field Meet.ROXANA - Roxana senior cross-country runner Riley Doyle has been a sensation for several years. She is also a track and field standout and was an IHSA Class 2A State Track and Field participant last year in the 1,600 meters.

Doyle was the top Roxana finisher in the Civic Memorial Twilight Meet for the Shells with a time of 20:49.64 for fourth place as an individual.

Doyle thanked her coaches and parents for their support and said her teammates are also always there for her.

Julie Akal, one of Doyle's Roxana coaches, said Doyle trains hard and works on her running year-round between cross country and track and field.

Doyle has said that cross country is a sport that helps her build strength both in a physical and mental sense and that she loves the sport.

Doyle recorded a 1,600-meter time of 5:52.57 at state and is expected to have a strong girls' cross country season in 2022.

