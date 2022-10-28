ALTON - It's a full slate for RiverBender.com area teams as the football postseason begins this weekend.

In Class 1A, Mt. Sterling Brown County (5-4) is at Tuscola (7-2), while Jacksonville Routt Catholic (7-2) hosts Villa Grove (6-3). Camp Point Central (9-0) plays at home against Dupo (5-4) and Hardin Calhoun (5-4) goes to Greenfield Northwestern (8-1) on Saturday afternoon.

In Class 3A, it's the Roxana Shells going to Hillsboro (6-3) Saturday afternoon with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff, while Carlinville (5-4) is at Williamsville (8-1) on Friday night.

Roxana ended their regular season with a 68-0 win over Marquette Catholic (0-9) to improve to 6-3 on the season. They clinched their playoff spot after a nail-biting 35-27 win over their rivals EAWR two weeks ago.

The Shells will be looking to keep the ball in the hands of their top three running backs: Evan Wells, Terrell Graves, and Nik Ward. QB Chris Wallace doesn't throw the ball much so his RBs will need to have a big game to make it into the second round and past the 6-3 Hillsboro team.

Their defense is looking sound and will be full of confidence coming off of their second shutout of the season, their other one being against Civic Memorial in a 42-0 win back on September 9th.

East Alton-Wood River plays at Coal City in Class 4A Saturday afternoon with kickoff set for 2 p.m. Both teams head into that game with a 6-3 regular-season record.

The Oilers are led by RB Seth Slayden. He's run for 1,106 yards on 148 carries this season and has 15 touchdowns. QB Miguel Romero likes to keep the ball and run as he's got 310 yards rushing. Ryan Morton-Burch has 254 yards and Kiya Stilts has 145.

The Oilers also love to play the ground-and-pound style and do so pretty successfully.

While in Class 5A, Triad (7-2) hosts Centralia (5-4) Saturday afternoon, and Highland (8-1) plays host to Dunlap (5-4) Friday night.

East St. Louis (7-2) opens up in Class 6A against Oak Lawn Richards (6-3) at home Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

Finally, Collinsville (8-1) plays host to Bradley Bourbonnais (5-4) Friday night in a Class 7A first-round game.Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

