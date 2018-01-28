O'FALLON – Roxana's Christian Bertoletti finished 32nd Saturday following the final rounds of the 16th IHSA Boys Bowling Championship at St. Clair Bowl in O'Fallon.

Bertoletti, a junior, reached the state tournament as an individual following last week's Mount Vernon Sectional; he made the cut Friday as one of the top 30 individuals on teams that failed to reach the second day of the tournament and others bowling as individuals following Friday's opening rounds.

Bertoletti rolled games of 267 (his high game for the weekend), 202 and 223 in Saturday's morning session, followed by games of 185, 191 and 185 in the afternoon session for a two-day, 12-game total of 2,463 pins; Nick Sommer of Rockton Hononegah was crowed individual champion with a total pinfall of 2,715, two pins better than runner-up Alex Acosta of Bolingbrook; Lockport Township's Alec Buchaas finished third at 2,692, followed by Julian Dyson of Freeport (2,666) and Lucas Pinkus of Lincolnshire Stevenson (2,660) rounding out the top five. The top Metro East individual was Freeburg's Tyler Hunter, who finished 11th with 2,617.

Hononegah dethroned defending champs Machesney Park Harlem for their second state crown (they also won the 2015 championship) with a two-day, 60-game total of 12,611 pins, topping Freeport for the title; the Pretzels were second with 12,191 pins, followed by New Lenox Lincoln-Way Central (12,132), O'Fallon (12,107) and Harlem (12,047) rounding out the top five. Collinsville, the only Metro East team that also made Friday's cut to the top 12 teams, finished 10th in the field with a pinfall of 11,367.

