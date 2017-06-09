ALTON - Shelia Beiermann is retiring after 17 years as Marquette Catholic High School’s athletic secretary and she will leave behind a legacy for her efforts, along with many friendships.

Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Jack Holmes said that Shelia is one of the most recognized and beloved individuals in the entire athletic department.

“She is well known by area AD’s, coaches and officials,” he said. “Michelle and Kelly, her two daughters, both played sports at Marquette and today Shelia is a grandmother and now wants to spend more time with her grandchildren. She has been married for 42 years to her husband, Don.”

Holmes said Shelia was simply invaluable to the Marquette athletic program.

“Shelia handles phone calls, the rosters and helps me with scheduling and eligibility,” Holmes said before school ended for 2017. “She does a lot of things on the computer communicating with AD’s, coaches and officials. She helps out with tournaments and plans the three athletic banquets that are held each year.

“I inherited a ‘very talented and conscientious’ person in Shelia Beiermann to help me run the Athletic Department when I was hired as AD in September, 2015. She understands every detail of how the athletic office operates and helps me in ways too numerous to list. Just about every athletic director I work with knows Shelia and likes her very much. She is a good face for our programs here at Marquette.”

Shelia said Marquette is a wonderful school and a great group of people to work with.

“I have loved my job,” Shelia said. “In order to have been here as long as I have I had to have enjoyed it,” she said. “Every day is a new challenge and there are always things that come up that we have to do besides the normally routine stuff. I have always enjoyed working with coaches, athletes, umpires and officials of any type.”

Shelia said she has loved working with Holmes.

“Jack is a great guy and has been great to work with,” Shelia said. “Marquette is a wonderful school a great group of people. I worked with wonderful teachers and a great principal. I have two daughters and I put them both through school here. They loved it and it is just an all around great school. People here care about the students.”

Shelia will retire with nothing but positive feelings about her Marquette Catholic experience. She said there is a reason why Marquette considers anyone who attends the school family.

“It is a team effort here with friends and family,” she said. “It is just fantastic; there is a lot of support at school for any and everybody. When someone gets sick or needs help, we are a team at Marquette.”

