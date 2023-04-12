EDWARDSVILLE – Computer science is a growing career path that is fun, challenging and important. The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering Department of Computer Science (CS) wants to ensure females are a part of the field’s surging growth and success by offering a one-day introduction to programming event.

The department will host SheCode from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, in the Engineering Building. The free event sparks interest and inspires more females to pursue computer science through an interactive programming project and mentorship from an SIUE CS alumna and professional in the technology field.

“This event is designed to give young women a chance to try programming and learn about computing,” said Dennis Bouvier, PhD, professor in the CS department. “The event is designed for those who have no programming experience, but those with some experience are welcome to attend."

For more information, including a complete agenda, visit shecode.cs.siue.edu .

