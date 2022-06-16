Shawn Mendes Bringing Wonder World Tour To Enterprise Center This Summer

ST. LOUIS - In support of his most recent album Wonder, GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes has announced 13 additional "Wonder: The World Tour" shows in the US & Canada, with 86 arena dates announced so far spanning across North America, the UK & Europe. The new dates include stops in Shawn’s hometown of Toronto, new shows in San Diego, and St. Louis, as well as the second stop in Brooklyn. More great tickets have also been added to all previously announced shows in North America. On the tour, Shawn will be joined by Dermot Kennedy and Tate McRae in North America (see tour listings for respective openers in each city). Tickets for the July 16 stop at St. Louis’ Enterprise Center will be available via Ticketmaster starting Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. CT, and range in price from $26.50 – $196.50. To purchase, please click here.

Tickets for the added North America dates will be available via Presales that begin Wednesday, April 6th at 10 am local and go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 8th at 10 am local time. The added tickets for all previously announced North America shows will be available on Friday, April 8th (timing varies by market). For presale info, download the ShawnAccess app or sign up at ShawnAccess.com. Presales are available to all ShawnAccess members for free by logging in and claiming a presale code. Please see WonderTheTour.com for a full list of presale & sale timings.

The FirstAccess Presale is the first chance to get tickets & VIP by simply adding a ShawnAccess Passport to your order at checkout where tickets are sold. The FirstAccess Presale offers priority access to the best seating locations at your show. The General Fan Presale is also available to all ShawnAccess members and provides access to tickets & VIPs still ahead of the Public Onsale.

The American Express Presale & North America FirstAccess Presale begins on April 6th at 10 am local time until April 7th at 10 pm local time, and tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, April 8th at 10 am local time.

Music is better #withAmex. Tickets in a special front-of-stage Amex pit and Amex VIP packages will be available HERE exclusively for American Express Card Members in North America, throughout the presale and general on sale, while supplies last. And for the first time ever, only Amex Card Members will be able to get access to Shawn’s limited-edition Tour Crew Jacket which is usually only reserved for his tour crew, as part of the Amex Merch Package.

The announcement of additional tour dates follows the release of Shawn’s new song and video for “When You’re Gone.” Get it here! Watch it here!

North America Tour Dates

Leg 1 with special guest Dermot Kennedy

6/27/22 Portland, OR - Moda Center

6/28/22 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

6/30/22 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

7/2/22 Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

7/4/22 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

7/5 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

7/7/22 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*

7/9/22 St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

7/10/22 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha*

7/12/22 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

7/15/22 Rosemont IL - Allstate Arena

7/16/22 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center*

7/19/22 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

7/20/22 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

7/22/22 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

7/23/22 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

7/27/22 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

7/29/22 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun

7/31/22 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena*

8/2/22 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

8/5/22 Boston, MA - TD Garden

8/6/22 Boston, MA - TD Garden

8/12/22 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

8/15/22 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

8/16/22 Montreal, QC - Centre Bell

8/19/22 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

8/20/22 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center*

Leg 2 with special guest Tate McRae

9/7/22 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

9/9/22 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

9/10/22 Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

9/12/22 San Jose, CA - SAP Center*

9/15/22 Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

9/17/22 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

9/19/22 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena*

9/21/22 Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

9/24/22 Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9/26/22 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

9/27/22 Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

9/29/22 El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center*

10/1/22 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10/3/22 Austin, TX - Moody Center

10/4/22 Houston, TX - Toyota Center

10/7/22 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Memorial Arena*

10/8/22 Miami, FL - FTX Arena

10/11/22 Tampa FL - Amalie Arena

10/12/22 Orlando, FL - Amway Center

10/14/22 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

10/16/22 Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium*

10/18/22 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center*

10/19/22 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

10/21/22 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*

10/22/22 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

10/24/22 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/26/22 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

*FirstAccess Presale April 6th at 10 am local time; General Fan Presale April 7th at 10 am local time; Public On sale April 8th at 10 am local time.

All other North America dates are on sale to the general public now, with more tickets available starting April 8th at 10 am local time.

