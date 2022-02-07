Shaun and Nikki

Our Love Story:

The Couple: Shaun & Nikki from Alton

Date Met/Started Dating: August 19, 2021

Briefly Describe First Date: He hopped in my DM on social media asking if I wanted to go on a date, that he would take me. I declined, letting him know I don’t need a pity date - I want something real.

Date Married:

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: We enjoy date nights out in town patronizing our local businesses. Our favorite is Macs TimeOut and Santinos. We really enjoy a Netflix and chill kind of night the most. Foot rubs and a good movie.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Never expect your partner to make you happy. Do the work to keep yourself happy.

