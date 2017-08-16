PONTOON BEACH – Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack got her senior season off to a great start Tuesday by firing a 6-over 77 to earn co-medalist honors to help Roxana to a second-place finish behind Marquette Catholic in the Madison County Girls Golf Championship's small-school division at The Legacy Golf Course near Granite City.

Sharpmack's 77 on the par-71, 5,119-yard course tied her with Edwardsville's Sydney Sahuri for the day's best score.

“The course was in great shape today,” Sharpmack, who reached last year's IHSA Class 1A state tournament in Decatur, said. “I had a great group of girls, so it was definitely a fun time.

“The conditions were a little warmer to my liking, but we pushed through and it ended up being a great day – it could have been worse though.”

Sharpmack's short game helped her to her 77. “My short game was really dialed in today; it definitely saved me on a lot of holes,” Sharpmack said. “It came through today.

“My putting was really spot-on today; I was really happy with it.”

Sharpmack's day was a great way to start the season, she felt. “It's a great way to kick off the season and I feel we're going to have a great season here at Roxana,” Sharpmack said. “We have a great team; I love the support and it's a lot of fun.”

Sharpmack took up golf her freshman year and has stayed with it since. “I started playing golf my freshman year and I just fell in love with the game,” Sharpmack said. “It just clicked and I started putting work into it over time and it's got me to where I am today.”

Heading to school to play golf is something Sharpmack is aiming for. “That's the plan,” Sharpmack said “I would love to be able to play collegiate golf sometime.”

