QUINCY - Ulla Sharp came up from the backfield to score off a great crossing pass from Olivia Lautz in the dying seconds to give Edwardsville a 2-1 win over Quincy in the final of the Blue Devils' IHSA Class 3A girls' soccer regional Friday evening at Flinn Memorial Stadium.

The win puts the Tigers into the sectional they'll host, playing a semifinal game Tuesday afternoon.

It was a tough and physical contest throughout, but Edwardsville played well and was able to survive and go through to the sectional.

"It wasn't a pretty game for us," said Tigers head coach Abby Federmann, "but the postseason is all about surviving and advancing. Quincy is a very quality and physically tough team. They did a great job of disrupting our game play. Our girls fought off all adversity and put one in the back of the net with 30 seconds left, thankfully."

Olivia Baca scored her 26th goal of the season for Edwardsville, while Sharp broke the 1-1 deadlock in the final 30 seconds with her goal off Lautz's cross to give the Tigers the win.

The Tigers are now 19-3-0 and move on to their sectional, where they'll meet O'Fallon, who won their own regional with a 4-1 win over Alton, Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. The winner moves on to the final against Normal Community, who won their own regional 2-1 over East Moline United, and the winner of the Moline regional between Minooka or Pekin, who play their final Saturday at 10 a.m. The final is set for Friday at 6 p.m.

