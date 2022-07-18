EDWARDSVILLE - Stephen Stobbs enjoyed much success in the 60th Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association championship Meet on Sunday at Edwardsville High School's Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Stobbs won a pair of races in the boys 13-14 age group - the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:11.83 and the 50-yard butterfly at 29.71 seconds - and also finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:18.20, also on a pair of second-place relay teams.

During a break in his program in the meet, Stobbs felt that he was swimming well and was looking ahead to his remaining races.

"It's pretty fun," Stobbs said during his interview. "I'm just coming out here and trying my best."

His best was very good indeed, and after his first two races, Stobbs felt confident of more success.

"I've only had a relay and an individual," Stobbs said. "I got first in my individual, I got second in my relay, so, we're doing well."

Stobbs was very confident in doing well the rest of the way and looked ahead to it.

"I hope to succeed in the 100 (breaststroke)," Stobbs said, "to which I will have competition, and then finish strong."

Stobbs did feel he had a very good summer season, winning many of his races and swimming generally well all season.

"I think I had a really good season," Stobbs said. "A lot of first places and just a lot of fun swimming, having fun."

At the beginning of the season in June, Summers Port head coach Maddie Monroe felt that Stobbs would be one of the key swimmers for the Sharks. He's lived up to that billing with very good form.

"I think I've lived up to that expectation so far," Stobbs said. "I think I've done well."

Stobbs will be attending Chaminade College Prep In Creve Coeur, Mo., this fall for high school and doesn't expect to swim for the Red Devils in the Missouri boys season, but plans to continue to compete for Summers Port. He does have a very simple goal about where he wants to go with swimming in the future.

"I just hope to keep having fun and doing well," Stobbs said.

