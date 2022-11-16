ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Area Foodbank is inviting the community to Share the Holidays by joining in the ‘Festival of Lights’, hosting its 5th Annual Thanksgiving Together, and participating in the ‘38th Annual Ameren Thanks for Giving Parade’. We believe that no matter what you’re celebrating or who you may be celebrating with, everyone should have a nutritious meal to share.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, the St. Louis Area Foodbank will take its ‘Food on the Move’ mobile market trailer to the ‘Festival of Lights’ at Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. Stop by to learn more about the different holidays our community celebrates this time of year and how the Foodbank aims to provide food to those who struggle with access to food stores and/or transportation. This format allows our neighbors the dignity of selecting the foods they would like just as though they are in a store but at no cost to them. Your donation helps provide meals to our neighbors this holiday season.

Also being held on Saturday, Nov. 19, The Greater St. Louis Area Council will be making their way across the community to pick up donations for the 37th Annual ‘Scouting for Food’ that will benefit the St. Louis Area Foodbank. The largest food drive in the area provides nearly 700,000 pounds of food for those in need across our region. Please be sure to set out your donation early on Saturday morning for the Boy Scouts to collect.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the St. Louis Area Foodbank is hosting its 5th Annual ‘Thanksgiving Together’. This holiday event will be held near Busch Stadium. Throughout our region, our network will be providing Thanksgiving meals to more than 4,000 families. Five hundred families have pre-registered to attend the downtown St. Louis where they will receive all the necessary ingredients to create an entire Thanksgiving meal. This includes 500 ready-to-cook turkeys or chickens plus holiday boxes filled with a variety of sides to their complete holiday meal. We are thankful for our volunteers from Emerson, Generosity Project, and Sysco.

On Thursday, Nov. 24, the St. Louis Area Foodbank will step off at 8:45 a.m. in the ‘38th Annual Ameren Thanks for Giving Parade’. We are so grateful to once again be the beneficiary of this year’s matching donation campaign that help us all “Share the Holidays” with those in need. Ameren will match these donations – dollar for dollar – up to $200,000. To make a donation to the ‘Food4All' campaign:

Visit www.stlfoodbank.org/Food4All to donate

Text Food4All to 314-784-7550

Scan the QR code attached

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, The St. Louis Area Foodbank is participating in ‘Giving Tuesday’, a worldwide effort to give back to our communities. Donations on this day will be doubled, providing twice the impact for our neighbors this holiday season. Donate now: https://bit.ly/SLAFBGiveTues2022

The St. Louis Area Foodbank believes that the holidays should be a time of joy for everyone. A time when families come together to celebrate one another, and the simple joys of life itself. Food is often at the center of these celebrations, but hunger impacts 1 out of 9 people* in the Missouri-Illinois bi-state region. (*Feeding America 'Map the Meal Gap' May 2022) Together, we can Share the Holidays with those in need across Eastern Missouri and Southwestern Illinois.

About the St. Louis Area Foodbank: The St. Louis Area Foodbank began its service to the community in 1975. Through a robust network of community partners and programs throughout 26 counties in Missouri and Illinois, the Foodbank helps provide access to food and resources to individuals facing nutritional insecurity. Nearly 350,000 people in the bi-state region rely on the Foodbank for assistance each year. For 47 years, the St. Louis Area Foodbank has been there for people dealing with crisis, be it a natural disaster, a global pandemic, or the everyday crisis of food or nutritional insecurity. For more information about the work of the St. Louis Area Foodbank’s or for resources for those in need, call (314) 292-6262 or visithttps://STLFoodbank.org.Find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

