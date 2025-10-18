VILLA PARK - Sophie Shapiro scored a late touchdown to put Edwardsville within a point, but Chicago Perspective Leadership Academy broke up a two-point conversion pass with 43.1 seconds left to give the Warriors a 14-13 win in the girls flag football state quarterfinals Friday night, Oct. 17, 2025, at Villa Park.

The Tigers end their season with an incredible 15-2 overall rrecord, while Perspectives, a charter school in Chicago city, goes on to the state semifinals Saturday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message