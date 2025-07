Shannon Yount Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Shannon Yount Hometown: Boston, MA Years of Service: 2006 - 2014 KIA: No Branch: United States Marine Corps. Rank: Sergeant of Marines Wars: OIF/OEF Message: Thank you for your military service and for your steadfast advocacy and service to our Veteran Community! Submitted By: Bradley Yount Print Version Submit your Tribute Trending