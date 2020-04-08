ALTON - Shannon Walker issued a statement today in regard to her recent charge Sunday of Reckless Conduct after attending a gathering at Hiram’s Bar in Alton, during Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

This was Walker’s statement:

“I wish to express my most sincere and humble apology for my poor judgment this past week. I take the COVID-19 threat very seriously. It is through no one else’s actions but my own that resulted in embarrassment for our great city. For the sake of our community and my safety, I am self-quarantining at an undisclosed location due to the abundance of hate mail and death threats I have received.

“I understand that many are upset by my actions. I also understand that I am not exempt from Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide order that was placed for all our safety and am willing to face the consequences of my actions. I hope others will learn from my mistake and that everyone will do their part to flatten the curve of this highly contagious virus. Stay safe! #MyAlton

Walker said the national attention to the Alton situation has been devastating to her and said she feels she now has to stay self-quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic. She also said she hopes the hate mail will stop.

