BETHALTO – Jersey Community High School pitcher Tucker Shalley threw a magnificent game, striking out 11 in going all the way, and helped himself with a fifth-inning RBI single as the Panthers defeated Civic Memorial 2-0 in an IHSA Class 3A Triad regional quarterfinal game Monday afternoon at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Shalley needed just 91 pitches to toss the shutout, while Eagle starter Tyler Hansberger was impressive as well, allowing two runs in five-and-two-thirds innings.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hansberger had allowed only one hit going into the top of the fifth when Jersey broke through. Quinn Snider led off with a single and scored on a two-out single by Shalley. The Panthers added another run in the sixth on a triple by John Collins and an RBI single by Garrett Carey to take a 2-0 lead.

The Eagles did have chances in the home half of both the fifth and sixth. A hit batsman and a walk put runners on first and second, but CM couldn’t get a sacrifice bunt down, which helped the Panthers get out of the inning. In the sixth, Gavin Lyday and Chandler Powell singled, and Nick Walker drew a walk to load the bases. Shalley struck out two to get out of the sixth inning, then retired the side in order in the seventh to get the win.

The Panthers are now 15-17 and advance to the regional semifinals, where they will face top-seeded Mascoutah in a 4:15 p.m. game Wednesday afternoon at Triad. The Eagles finish 16-17.

Colin Feeney also contributed to this story.

More like this: