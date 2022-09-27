CARROLLTON - Mark Shade, owner of Bucks Crossing in Carrollton, announced today that he closed the business for the final time on Monday night. Buck's Crossing contained a gas station and convenience store that also served some hot prepared foods. He said it will now become a Casey's.

"The last time Ken and I were together and put a key in that door, it was when we opened up almost 11 years ago," he said. "While I can’t say I will miss all the responsibilities of owning a station that is open 24/7/365, I will miss working with the great team at Bucks Crossing. We have been blessed over the years to work with some of the best, hardworking managers and employees. I know I will miss those relationships."

Shade continued: "Looking back, we really do have a lot to be thankful for."

Article continues after sponsor message

When Shade took over Buck's Crossing, the business had sat empty for over a year. Shade and the others worked diligently to build the business back to respectability and made the inside and outside comfortable and professional for customers. He also hired a professional team, many in the business for several years.

"From the grand opening forward, the business continued to grow and flourish," he said. "Thank you to all the customers who made Bucks Crossing so successful for all those years. While we know our customers had many other options, we are thankful that they chose to drive down to Bucks."

He closed by saying that while they will look back at the experience with fond memories, they are hopeful Casey's will continue to provide valued services to Carrollton and the surrounding communities for years to come.

"Thank you again for all the wonderful memories!," Shade said.

More like this: