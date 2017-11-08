Hometown: Godfrey, IL

Years of Service: 1988 - 1994

Year of Death: 1994, Killed in Action

Branch: Army

Rank: Sgt

Wars/Conflicts: Panama, Desert Storm, Provide Comfort

Medals Earned: Purple Heart, SW Asian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Liberation, Kuwait Liberation Medal, CIB with Star, ARCOM

Message: Michael was a Blackhawk mechanic. He was wanting to eventually become a pilot of the Blackhawk. He was proud of his uniform and was very proud of his country! He was married and had a son, Christopher, who was 3 years old. He was shot down over Iraq in his Blackhawk about a month till his birthday. He would have been 24 years old. We miss him every day!

Submitted By: Judith Orrill

Message: This is my younger brother and even if he did not serve in a named war does not make him less important. He was killed in action in a friendly fire incident in the Northern no fly zone of Iraq. He is missed by his son and his family.

Submitted By: Candy Rister

