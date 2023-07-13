Sgt. Joel BromaghimALTON - Alton Police announced today the retirement of Sgt. Joel Bromaghim after 21 years of service."After 21 years with the department, Joel is retiring and will be starting a new career in security services for a professional sports club," the Alton Police Department said. "We know he will be great in his new role.

"Joel has done a variety of positions within the department. He started as a corrections officer, moved on to a patrol officer, K9 handler, SWAT operator, patrol sergeant, traffic division supervisor, and is ending his career as our training supervisor."No matter the role, Joel has always been a great employee, supervisor, and leader. He’s the type of guy who can be placed in any role and he will work hard to succeed. And beyond that, he’s a great father, husband, and human."

The Alton Police closed with this statement: "Thank you for your service Sgt. Bromaghim. You will be missed greatly. Wishing you and your family nothing but success, health, and happiness."

