EDWARDSVILLE - Today, Dec. 29, Visu-Sewer will begin preparing for sanitary sewer to be lined at the intersection of South Main Street and Schwarz Street in Edwardsville. The work was anticipated to start at 7 a.m. and be complete by 12 p.m.

“During construction, we expect a lane shift for eastbound traffic on Schwarz Street, but will maintain through traffic during the course of this project, said Ryan Zwijack, P.E., Edwardsville City Engineer. “The left-turn lane for southbound traffic on South Main Street will be closed. Southbound traffic that wants to turn left on Schwarz will be detoured to Linden Street.”

Zwijack advised motorists to see alternate routes to avoid the work. He added that the City of Edwardsville appreciates the cooperation of all residents during the process.

Contact (618) 692-7535 for any questions in regard to the project.

