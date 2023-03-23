ALTON - Illinois American Water today provided an update of work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers.

Below is information about road closures beginning March 23, 2023:

"Sewer work is progressing north up 9th Street in Alton," Illinois American said. "Currently, the work is between Bluff and Augusta Streets. Please continue to utilize State Street, Belle Street, Alby Street, and U.S. 67 for north-south travel thru this area of town. Belle Street at 10th Street will remain open for traffic to access Piasa Street. Sewer installation has started on 9th Street east of U.S. 67 moving toward Alby Street.

"Market Street south of 9th Street is planned to be closed in the next week. North-South traffic on Piasa Street (U.S. 67) will not be impacted. Pavement restoration work is starting on Belle Street near the intersection of 9th Street."

Please avoid these areas if possible until pavement restoration work is completed.

Illinois American stressed again these closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner.

"At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers," Illinois American said. "We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety."

Customers should call 800-422-2782 with any additional questions.

