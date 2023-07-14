ALTON - The Illinois American Water project to improve Alton’s wastewater system continues, with updated road closures and a progress report.

Illinois American Water has been working to separate the combined Alton sewer system for several years now. They are also installing a new sewer system that will be safer for the community.

“These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner,” a recent press release from Illinois American Water said.

As part of this construction, new road closures began on July 6. Belle Street south of Hamilton Street to 10th Street is still closed. The stretch of 10th Street from west of U.S. 67 to Belle Street is closed, and workers have started pavement restoration work. Construction on 9th Street is moving north.

Asphalt paving is complete on Belle Street, 9th Street and 8th Street. Construction crews are currently in the process of pavement striping these streets.

All businesses remain open. Illinois American Water reminds people to watch for “No Parking” signs or other road closures. You can call 800-422-2782 to speak with an Illinois American Water representative.

“At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers,” the press release said. “We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.”

