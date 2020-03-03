Severe Weather Safety Tips from United Way 2-1-1 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST LOUIS - — As Missouri and Illinois residents recognize Severe Weather Preparedness Week March 2-6, United Way 2-1-1 reminds local people about important resources to stay safe during and recover from floods, tornados, and other severe weather events. United Way’s 2-1-1 Helpline is available to Missouri and Southwest Illinois residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Trained specialists are on hand to help connect callers with resources for immediate needs and long-term recovery assistance, including muck-out and debris removal services, emergency housing, behavioral health resources, tetanus shots, access to free pet food and much more during times of disaster. “This time of year, severe weather can strike suddenly with no warning, and that can have huge impacts on people’s lives,” said Regina Greer, senior vice president of community partnerships, United Way of Greater St. Louis. “We want to remind people that there is a number they can call to get help. United Way 2-1-1 is a strong partner ready walk with those on the path to recovery." There are steps people can take to stay safe during severe weather events and recover. Below are 2-1-1’s tips for severe weather: Avoid damaged buildings and broken utility lines. Do not walk or drive through flowing water or flooded areas. Article continues after sponsor message During tornado warnings, find safe shelter right away. This could be a basement, cellar or other interior room on the lowest level of a building. Use your arms to protect your head and neck. If you are driving during a tornado warning, leave your vehicle and go to a low, flat location. Stay away from overpasses or bridges. If your home has been closed up for several days, enter briefly to open doors and windows to let the house air out for at least 30 minutes before you stay for any length of time. If your home has been flooded, it may be contaminated with mold and/or sewage. Clean everything that gets wet. Throw away food that may not be safe to eat and store other food safely. Save your phone calls for emergencies. Phone systems are often down or busy after a disaster. Use text messaging or social media to communicate with family and friends. Individuals can contact 2-1-1 by calling 1-800-427-4626 or visiting 211helps.org, where they can utilize an online chat, search directory or mobile app. In emergencies, individuals should call 9-1-1 immediately. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending