Oakland – Several of the slate of President Donald Trump delegates on the ballot in the 2020 Primary Election have given their support to Mary Miller for Congress in the 15th District.

“I have known Mary Miller for many years and there is no question in my mind that she embodies the kind of conservative values we need in our Representative in Congress,” said Susan Petty, a Trump delegate and Trump campaign coordinator for the 15th District. “She will be the kind champion we need for the President’s America First agenda. She has my endorsement and my family’s vote.”

In total, three of the people running for delegate in the 15th District have endorsed Mary Miller. Susan Petty, State Representative Brad Halbrook, and State Representative Darren Bailey have all endorsed Mary Miller for Congress.

Miller said she is honored to receive the support of so many of the Trump delegates on the ballot.

“These are the people who will cast the votes to make President Trump the Republican Party nominee in the 2020 election,” Miller said. “I am pleased to have their support and I look forward to working with them to help re-elect our President. I stand with them and President Trump to put America First.”

Mary Miller is running for Congress in the 15th Congressional District, which includes all of 29 counties and parts of four counties. The District is almost 52 percent rural.

To learn more about Mary Miller, log onto www.marymillerforcongress.com .

