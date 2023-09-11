JERSEYVILLE - Several stolen vehicle charges have been filed in Jersey County over the past week. Three individuals were charged in connection with two stolen four-wheelers, two others were charged for possessing a stolen Chevy Suburban, and a third was charged for theft of a Buick Encore, in addition to multiple other charges.

Heath E. Blaine, 51, of Jerseyville, was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle for an offense allegedly committed on Sept. 6, during which he knowingly exerted unauthorized control over a “camo color 2002 Suzuki Eiger Quadrunner 400” with the intent to deprive it from its owner permanently.

On the same day, Blaine was charged with a second count of stolen vehicle possession for knowingly exerting unauthorized control over an additional vehicle, a 1990 Kymco four-wheeler belonging to a different individual. Blaine faces two Class 2 felony counts and his bail is set at $30,000.

Ashley J. Fulmer, 26, of Jerseyville, and Schon D. Widman, 27, of Alton, were both also charged with two counts of possession of the same two stolen vehicles on the same date. Bail for Fulmer was set at $25,000 and bail for Widman was set at $30,000.

According to the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office, “deputies responded to a report of two men near a four-wheeler believed to have run out of gas in the area of Central Road north of State Highway 16 on Wednesday morning, Sept. 6, 2023.”

The Sheriff’s Office stated further investigation revealed that Fulmer, Blaine, and Widman “stole the four-wheelers, placing one in the back of a truck and attempting to ride the other to a residence in Greene County until it ran out of gas. All three were ultimately located on September 7 in Kane and arrested by JCSO deputies, assisted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The second stolen four-wheeler was also recovered.”

Jack W. Carter, 46, of Grafton, and Heather T. Stemm, 50, of Alton, were also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in a separate case. Court documents allege that on Sept. 1, the two knowingly exerted unauthorized control over a red 1994 Chevrolet Suburban with the intent to deprive it permanently from its owner. Stemm was additionally charged with unlawful possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and her bail was set at $30,000.

Carter was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and driving on a revoked license. According to court documents, Carter was illegally in possession of a 15-inch machete after committing a felony, as well as less than five grams of methamphetamine, and had been driving on a license that had been revoked.

In total, Carter faces one Class 2 felony count for possession of the stolen vehicle, one Class 3 felony count for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and one Super Class 3 felony count for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. His bail was set at $50,000.

Timothy L. Moxey, 42, of Jerseyville, was charged with two counts of theft for allegedly obtaining unauthorized control over a 2018 Buick Encore and $1,600 in cash, both of which belonged to the same victim, on Sept. 1.

Moxey was charged with a Class 2 felony for the vehicle theft and a Class 3 felony for the cash theft. His bail was set at $75,000.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

