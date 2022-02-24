Several local school districts will be dismissing students early today in anticipation of winter weather and hazardous road conditions.

Jersey Community Unit School District 100 recently announced they’ll be dismissing students at noon today. JCHS student drivers will be allowed to leave during their lunch hours - 10:30 a.m. for fourth-hour lunch and 11 a.m. for fifth-hour lunch. All students who ride the bus, walk or have someone drop them off will be dismissed at noon.

Southwestern Community Unit School District 9 also announced they will be dismissing middle and high school students at noon and elementary students at 12:10. They are also canceling the spring sports meeting that was planned at the high school for today.

Calhoun Community Unit School District 40 will be dismissing elementary and junior high school students at noon, followed by high school students at 12:15 p.m.

Schools in both Carrollton and Greene County school districts are staying open as usual today.

