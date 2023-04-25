ALTON - Several property demolitions were on the agenda for tonight’s Alton Committee of the Whole meeting, and each of them were approved unanimously. Mayor David Goins has stated in previous meetings that the high number of slated demolitions is part of the city’s plan to address housing issues by eliminating “derelict” houses.

Alderwoman Elizabeth Allen was the only member absent. Demolition proceedings were approved for the following properties: 1217 East 5th St.

728 Humboldt Ct.

730 Humboldt Ct.

1613 Joesting Ave.

915 Harrison St.

1923 Gross St.

1109 Wesley St.

3105 Hillcrest Ave.

2813 Sunnyside St.

3308 Franor St.

The Committee of the Whole also approved a bid for the demolition of 616 Oak St. and 928 Humboldt St. - the bid of $23,684 was awarded to Supreme Trucking & Excavating. Alternatively, the city is accepting bids for three properties: 1321 E. 5th St., 2317 Humbert St., and 934 Tremont St.

A few other bids were awarded, including one for a truck cab and three for asbestos abatement at certain properties. Truck Centers, Inc. was awarded their $107,686 bid for a Class 8 Single Axle Cab & Chassis from the Public Works Department. AC Environmental was awarded their bids for asbestos abatement at 350 Harriett St. ($5,830), 2419 Elizabeth St. ($500), and 1126 Central Ave. ($3,800).

Committee members also approved an ordinance vacating a portion of former Front Street, as well as a request to sell and/or serve alcohol at the annual Independence Day Festival at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

A full recording of the April 24 meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

