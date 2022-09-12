ALTON - There were several from the area who participated in the 18th Annual Cycle Across Illinois event for 2022.

The event is to honor, remember and support families of the Illinois Chapter Of Concerns Of Police Survivors. Local riders started in Alton and rode across the state to Bridgeview, IL., over multiple days.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff has been a fixture in the cycle event in recent years and plans to do it again next year. He describes riding across the state and meeting families of fallen officers as one of the most touching things he encounters as a member of law enforcement.

In addition to Dimitroff area participants were: Sgt. Nick Mooshegian of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, retired Capt. Jenna Delong of the Granite City Police Department, Deputy Kelsey Ford of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Eric Stacy of the Granite City Police Department, David Parks, owner of the Cyclery in Edwardsville, and Officer Jacob Custer of the Alton Police Department.

