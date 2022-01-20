Several Local Schools on Illinois State Scholars List
The Illinois State Scholar Program recognizes students attending Illinois high schools for outstanding academic achievement. Nearly every high school in Illinois competes in the Illinois State Scholars program, identifying and honoring the highest academically performing seniors in high schools around the state.
Approximately 10 percent of high school students are recognized as State Scholars. Some of the area Illinois State Scholars have been released, but these are the remaining ones. Several area students from around the Riverbend made the list this year - their names and corresponding schools are below:
East Alton-Woodriver Community High School - Wood River:
- Addison Denton
- Sabrina Fulkerson
- Elizabeth Gernon
- Julian Marshall
- Valerie Quevreaux
- Lydia Ruot
- Reaghan Williams
Civic Memorial High School - Bethalto:
- Kaylyn Aiello
- Kennedy Bickmore
- Madelyn Brueckner
- Allison Hallstead
- Katelyn Hallstead
- Allie Lively
- Alexis Noel
- Toni Reynolds
- Jessica Schillinger
- Park Scottberg
- Kaili Stanford
- Luca Wiley
- Grace Witsken
Father McGivney Catholic High School - Glen Carbon:
- John Barz
- Ciara Folkerts
- Jude Henke
- MaryLorraine Hentz
- Olivia Jackson
- Christopher Landoll
- Charlize Luehmann
- Nathan Sedabres
- Gregory Venarsky
- Sean Vrenick
Roxana High School - Roxana:
- Audrey Bosse
- Cayla Fansher
- Emily Ogle
- Thomas Strohmeier
Roxana Senior High School Principal Jason Dandurand said the following in a press release regarding Roxana High’s Illinois State Scholars:
"On behalf of the faculty and staff at Roxana High School, I'd like to congratulate these students on this prestigious accolade. We are very proud of their academic achievement over the years and this honor that has been bestowed on them by ISAC is a culmination of their hard work and preparation in and outside the classroom."
