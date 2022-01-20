The Illinois State Scholar Program recognizes students attending Illinois high schools for outstanding academic achievement. Nearly every high school in Illinois competes in the Illinois State Scholars program, identifying and honoring the highest academically performing seniors in high schools around the state.

Approximately 10 percent of high school students are recognized as State Scholars. Some of the area Illinois State Scholars have been released, but these are the remaining ones. Several area students from around the Riverbend made the list this year - their names and corresponding schools are below:

East Alton-Woodriver Community High School - Wood River:

Addison Denton

Sabrina Fulkerson

Elizabeth Gernon

Julian Marshall

Valerie Quevreaux

Lydia Ruot

Reaghan Williams

Civic Memorial High School - Bethalto:

Kaylyn Aiello

Kennedy Bickmore

Madelyn Brueckner

Allison Hallstead

Katelyn Hallstead

Allie Lively

Alexis Noel

Toni Reynolds

Jessica Schillinger

Park Scottberg

Kaili Stanford

Luca Wiley

Grace Witsken

Father McGivney Catholic High School - Glen Carbon:

John Barz

Ciara Folkerts

Jude Henke

MaryLorraine Hentz

Olivia Jackson

Christopher Landoll

Charlize Luehmann

Nathan Sedabres

Gregory Venarsky

Sean Vrenick

Roxana High School - Roxana:

Audrey Bosse

Cayla Fansher

Emily Ogle

Thomas Strohmeier

Roxana Senior High School Principal Jason Dandurand said the following in a press release regarding Roxana High’s Illinois State Scholars:

"On behalf of the faculty and staff at Roxana High School, I'd like to congratulate these students on this prestigious accolade. We are very proud of their academic achievement over the years and this honor that has been bestowed on them by ISAC is a culmination of their hard work and preparation in and outside the classroom."

